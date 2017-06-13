Astros Draft Cypress Product Corbin Martin In 2nd Round

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros made four selections Monday in the first round of the MLB Draft including right-handed pitcher Corbin Martin from Texas A&M and Cy-Ranch High School in the second round.

The 21-year-old pitched in 23 games for the Aggies so far this season as a junior with a 3.35 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 37 walks in 86.0 innings. The Aggies are still in the College World Series and Martin is expected to get some time in Omaha.

The Astros also took Joe Perez in the second round on Monday and J.J. Matijevic in the third round before the end of day one of the draft.

Houston used their first round pick on right-handed pitcher J.B. Bukauskas from North Carolina.

The MLB Draft continues on Tuesday with rounds 4-50.