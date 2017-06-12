The Best of The Triple Threat 06-12-17

June 12, 2017 6:19 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Astros, Houston Texans, NBA Finals, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, Texans, The Triple Threat, triple threat, Wade Smith

Sean’s back from a long weekend, and Rich can’t believe the NBA Championship is still going on.

With multiple pitching problems and losses to the Royals and Angels, should we be worried about the Astros?

Wade Smith joins us in stu stu studio. He talks about the importance of offensive line chemistry, and Duane Brown’s potentially missing OTA’s and mini-camp.

A film shoot was shut down, a Guelph man had an interesting night he’ll pay for, and why leaving multiple tabs open on a screenshot is a bad idea.

Vince Young’s having some trouble picking up that complex Saskatchawan offense, Eddie Lacey’s getting paid to stay in shape and the Astros pitchers are dropping to the DL like flies. Do flies have a DL? Doesn’t matter.

Does the NBA go to extreme measures to ensure a long series?

More from The Triple Threat
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen