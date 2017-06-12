The Astros Take J.B. Bukauskas In The First Round

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – With an eye on the future, the Houston Astros took J.B. Bukauskas with the 15th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Bukauskas is a three-year starter for the North Carolina Tar Heels and in 15 starts this season has a 9-1 record with a 2.53 ERA.

As a season college pitcher, Bukauskas sports two plus pitches and is working on adding another.

“Fastball, slider guy, working on developing a changeup,” Bukauskas shared about his arsenal. “I have a long way to go, I’m excited to keep learning and keep getting better and making my pitches more effective, I think with the right help I can accomplish a lot of things and further my career and become a better pitcher.”

Standing six-feet tall the Astros newest draftee has drawn a lot of comparisons to Oakland Athletics starter Sonny Gray.

Al Leiter former New York Mets pitcher and current MLB Network analyst even tossed out Astros’ righty Lance McCullers when mentioning Bukauskas.