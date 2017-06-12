The Astros Held To Two Hits, Falling To The Rangers 6-1

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The offense failed the Houston Astros Monday night as they fell to the Texas Rangers 6-1.

Yu Darvish gave up the loss when the two teams faced each other earlier in the month, but the Astros would have no such luck as they were held to just one hit over his seven innings pitched.

In the fifth, the Astros would pick up their only run and hit off of Darvish when Alex Bregman singled with two outs to drive in Carlos Beltran who walked to earlier in the inning.

Joe Musgrove who was activated off the DL earlier in the day was almost able to make it through five innings but was pulled with two outs in the top of the fifth to give way for Chris Devenski.

Musgrove would leave the game on the hook for the loss after back to back triples in the second inning put the Astros down 2-0.

While the Astros were unable to put up much offense the game did stay close until the eighth inning when Nomar Mazara launched a mammoth three-run home run to deep centerfield off of Dayan Diaz who had come into replacing Tony Sipp after allowing the first two baserunners to reach.