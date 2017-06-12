Landry’s List Of 37 NBA Players That Would Beat Up Seth Payne

Top 5 Goals For USMNTI'm only counting the last 17 years because the USA was still mostly depending on colleges to develop players until the late 1990's. Until Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley stormed onto the scene as 20-year-old stars in 2002, heading to Europe as a teenager to train and play wasn't even a thought. Now it is the best way for US Born players to become National Team stars.