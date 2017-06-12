Landry’s List Of 37 NBA Players That Would Beat Up Seth Payne

A discussion leads Mike and Seth to discuss the best active street fighting athletes which leads to Landry Locker saying there are a lot of NBA players that would whoop Seth. Landry then lists 37 NBA players that he thinks could beat Seth in a fight, which leads to Seth defending his honor and the guys rapidly breaking down how each fight would go. Listen to the Podcast below.
- Ron Artest
- Paul Milsap
- Dwight Howard
- Jonas Jerebko
- Quincy Acy
- Robin Lopez
- LeBron James
- Kenneth Faried
- Aron Baynes
- Marcus Morris
- Boban Marjanovic
- Draymond Green
- Zaza Pachulia
- David West
- Al Jefferson
- Lance Stephenson
- Marreese Speights
- Timofey Mozgov
- Zac Randolph
- Marc Gasol
- Hasaan Whiteside
- Josh McRoberts
- Spencer Hawes
- Cole Aldrich
- Nikola Pekovic
- Karl-Anthony Towns
- DeMarcus Cousins
- Steven Adams
- Nick Collison
- Enes Kanter
- Russell Westbrook
- Kawhi Leonard
- J. Tucker
- Jonas Valanciunas
- Rudy Gobert
- Marcin Gortat
- Markieff Morris