Landry’s List Of 37 NBA Players That Would Beat Up Seth Payne

June 12, 2017 11:03 AM By Landry Locker
Filed Under: MaD Radio

A discussion leads Mike and Seth to discuss the best active street fighting athletes which leads to Landry Locker saying there are a lot of NBA players that would whoop Seth. Landry then lists 37 NBA players that he thinks could beat Seth in a fight, which leads to Seth defending his honor and the guys rapidly breaking down how each fight would go. Listen to the Podcast below.

  1. Ron Artest
  2. Paul Milsap
  3. Dwight Howard
  4. Jonas Jerebko
  5. Quincy Acy
  6. Robin Lopez
  7. LeBron James
  8. Kenneth Faried
  9. Aron Baynes
  10. Marcus Morris
  11. Boban Marjanovic
  12. Draymond Green
  13. Zaza Pachulia
  14. David West
  15. Al Jefferson
  16. Lance Stephenson
  17. Marreese Speights
  18. Timofey Mozgov
  19. Zac Randolph
  20. Marc Gasol
  21. Hasaan Whiteside
  22. Josh McRoberts
  23. Spencer Hawes
  24. Cole Aldrich
  25. Nikola Pekovic
  26. Karl-Anthony Towns
  27. DeMarcus Cousins
  28. Steven Adams
  29. Nick Collison
  30. Enes Kanter
  31. Russell Westbrook
  32. Kawhi Leonard
  33. J. Tucker
  34. Jonas Valanciunas
  35. Rudy Gobert
  36. Marcin Gortat
  37. Markieff Morris

 

