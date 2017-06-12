Josh Reddick Exits Game In The Fourth Inning

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Houston Astros took left fielder Josh Reddick out of the game and replaced him in the lineup with Marwin Gonzalez.

Reddick in the second inning crashed into the left field wall pretty hard after trying to track down a deep fly ball off the bat of Texas Rangers first basemen Joey Gallo. The ball would end up bouncing off the wall going for a triple, Gallo ultimately was tagged out at home plate when he tried to advance when the throw home got away from Brian McCann.

Reddick did stay in the game for another inning, but would not go out for the fourth.

On season Reddick is batting .282 to go with 6 home runs and 24 RBI’s, he has been the team’s primary two-hole hitter.

