Sargent Tournament of Heroes 6-11-17

John Lopez sits down with Rod Jay of Patriots & Heroes Outdoors and Elaine Concklin from the Sargent Tournament of Heroes to discuss the 11th Annual Sargent Tournament of Heroes, coming up June 22-25. While this fishing tournament is geared towards providing our wounded American Veterans a short respite from treatment and recovery and a weekend of fishing, a concerted effort has been made to make this event a family affair. Visit phoutdoors.org for more information.
Merchandise donated will be auctioned off at the dinner and auction on Saturday night, June 24.