Sargent Tournament of Heroes 6-11-17

As Heard on 'Eye On Houston' June 11, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: cbs houston, charity, Elaine Concklin, Eye on Houston, fishing, john lopez, Military, Patriots & Heroes Outdoors, Rod Jay, Sargent Tournament of Heroes, veterans


John Lopez sits down with Rod Jay of Patriots & Heroes Outdoors and Elaine Concklin from the Sargent Tournament of Heroes to discuss the 11th Annual Sargent Tournament of Heroes, coming up June 22-25. While this fishing tournament is geared towards providing our wounded American Veterans a short respite from treatment and recovery and a weekend of fishing, a concerted effort has been made to make this event a family affair. Visit phoutdoors.org for more information.

Merchandise donated will be auctioned off at the dinner and auction on Saturday night, June 24.

