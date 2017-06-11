Barry: No Problem With Super Teams

NBA Hall Of Famer Rick Barry joins SportsRadio 610 to talk about the super teams in the league, is it hurting basketball, is it making a boring product and are the Warriors unstoppable?
Barry: No Problem With Super TeamsNBA Goal Is To Be A Champion June 11, 2017 4:11 PM
