The Best of Gallant At Night 6-9

June 10, 2017 12:21 AM

Mike Meltser stops by for some Texans OTAs talk on an Ask Gallant Anything Friday.

In The Gallant Nightly News: Hot soccer takes and more.

Paul wonders what’s the most Texas thing people have seen in the city and makes a stunning revelation.

Paul receives a screw music education via a caller and is jealous of the Raiders’ latest go-karting trip.

After the recent sneak peak of a never-released LeBron/Durant rap song, Paul learns the history of athletes trying to rap.

In the Late Night Snack: A woman thought she had a great deal on an assassination attempt and more.

Paul reacts to the Cavs win and the Astros loss Friday night.

 

