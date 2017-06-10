Fiers Deals, Astros Tie Home Run Record

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – A season that has been largely forgettable for Mike Fiers had a breath of fresh air Saturday at Minute Maid Park. He went 7.1 innings, allowing just two hits and no earned runs in route to a 3-1 Astros victory over the Angels. This start feels long overdue to Mike, who at one point in the year led the Major Leagues in home runs allowed.

“This is how I pitch and this is the pitcher I am. I’m just going to continue that for the rest of this year. There are mistakes you make early on and the quicker you fix them the better off you are, so right now I’m in a good spot,” Fiers said. “I think I just figured it out at the right time. I think my team needed me to come up with some big starts, and I have.”

Through his first 11 starts, Mike had an ERA of 4.84. After completing his 12th start, he lowered it to 4.29. This comes after he was supposed to be removed from the rotation but injuries forced him to stay in his starting role.

“This is the best stuff he’s brought into the game this season,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said. “When he was coming out of the rotation, for the 24 hours he was out of the rotation, it hit him a little bit. I think he bounced back and responded.”

Some of Fiers’ run support came on a solo home run from Catcher Brian McCann in the second inning. It becomes the 18th straight game that the Astros have homered in which ties a franchise record set in the 2000 season. First Baseman Yuli Gurriel also extend his own hit streak to 10-games with a single in the seventh.

Derek Fogel, reporter/host @FogelSaidWhat