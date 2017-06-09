The Best Of Mad Radio 6-9

The Astros won, Keuchel’s out, and Mike decides to be nice and talk some hockey.
Comedian Sugar Sammy stops by and we talk about some cultural differences between the US and Europe. Catch him at the Houston Improv this weekend!
Is tanking something pro sports teams should do?
Mike and Seth talk with former NFL linebacker and one half of Gio and Jones on CBS Sports Radio, Brian Jones.
We discuss Harden, Westbook and the MVP. Then former Texan Wade Smith drops by.
Wade Smith sticks around to help us break down Sports Illustrated’s list of most important players for each AFC South team.