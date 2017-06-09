The Astros fall to the Angels 9-4

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros pitching proved to be the problem Friday night as the Los Angeles Angels beat them 9-4.

Brad Peacock didn’t give the Astros much to work with Friday night. Still, spot starting while the rotation is getting healthier, the right-hander was only able to last three innings after allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks.

Peacock’s outing was doomed from the start. Cameron Maybin who was activated off the DL right before the game would bat lead off for the Angels. Peacock induced Maybin into what looked to be a routine groundball right to Marwin Gonzalez over at first base, but the ball took a wild turn at the last second and an easy out turned into an infield single.

Maybin would used his wheels and after two stolen bases he was on third with only an out in the inning, he’d end up scoring after Peacock walked three straight batters.

Peacock re-grouped and got out of the inning only allowing one run, but the Angels had his number and would score three more times in the next two innings.

Maybin was the main thorn in the Astros side Friday night as he’d collect four hits, scored four runs and steal four bases.

The Angels offense didn’t stop with Peacock out of the game, in fact, they kept pressing on.

James Hoyt allowed a run in the fourth inning and Francis Martes who made his major league debut would allow four more runs over the next 3.2 innings.