0:00 mark
Will Lance McCullers pass Dallas Keuchel as the Astros No. 1 ace?
Would a Warriors sweep of LeBron and the Cavs be bad for the NBA?
17:35 mark
Who would you rather have? DeAndre Hopkins? Or Odell Beckham Jr.?
Is Belichick building the Patriots for the post-Belichick era?
52:15 mark
How much will Dallas Keuchel’s injury hurt the Astros this season?
Has Kevin Durant passed LeBron as the NBA’s No. 1 superstar?
1:12:40 mark
How much better will Lance McCullers get?
What does a Warriors sweep mean for the future of the NBA?
