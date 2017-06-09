Today's show (thanks to @mbf_houston): Will McCullers pass Keuchel as Astros No. 1 ace? Hopkins? Or Beckham? https://t.co/ezCeB3qWe3 — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) June 9, 2017

Will Lance McCullers pass Dallas Keuchel as the Astros No. 1 ace?

Would a Warriors sweep of LeBron and the Cavs be bad for the NBA?

Who would you rather have? DeAndre Hopkins? Or Odell Beckham Jr.?

Is Belichick building the Patriots for the post-Belichick era?

How much will Dallas Keuchel’s injury hurt the Astros this season?

Has Kevin Durant passed LeBron as the NBA’s No. 1 superstar?

How much better will Lance McCullers get?

What does a Warriors sweep mean for the future of the NBA?

