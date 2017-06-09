Will Lance McCullers Pass Dallas Keuchel As The Astros No. 1 Ace?

The Matt Hammond Show, weekdays on SportsRadio610.com June 9, 2017 1:57 PM By Matt Hammond

0:00 mark

Will Lance McCullers pass Dallas Keuchel as the Astros No. 1 ace?

Would a Warriors sweep of LeBron and the Cavs be bad for the NBA?

17:35 mark

Who would you rather have? DeAndre Hopkins? Or Odell Beckham Jr.?

Is Belichick building the Patriots for the post-Belichick era?

52:15 mark

How much will Dallas Keuchel’s injury hurt the Astros this season?

Has Kevin Durant passed LeBron as the NBA’s No. 1 superstar?

1:12:40 mark

How much better will Lance McCullers get?

What does a Warriors sweep mean for the future of the NBA?

Will Lance McCullers Pass Dallas Keuchel As The Astros No. 1 Ace?

