Welker Helping Returners, Inputting Data In Rookie Coaching Season

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Despite being near the bottom of the totem poll of the Texans coaching roster, perhaps the most popular assistant coach at Wednesday’s assistant coach availability for the Texans was new offensive and special teams assistant Wes Welker spoke for the first time as a member of Bill O’Brien’s staff.

Welker took question about a variety of topics including his long time former quarterback Tom Brady and how he is adjusting to the new profession. He admitted that he’s spending a lot of time on a computer as part of his new duties.

“Data entry,” Welker said when asked about his new job duties. I’m starting to get the hang of that stuff but a lot of the guys up there are years beyond I’ll ever be, probably. A lot of that stuff, breaking down film. Just whatever they really need as far as any of that stuff….It’s an entry level-type position. I’m just trying to help and do whatever I can to help the team get better and win.”

The former four-time All-Pro is lending his expertise in several areas including to the return team by lending a hand to Special Teams Coordinator and former Patriots teammate Larry Izzo.

“It’s great having Wes here on the staff,” Izzo said. “I think he’s going to add a lot not only for our phase in special teams but offensively. You can learn a lot from talking with him, but just his experience as a returner, working with our guys and giving them some coaching points I think it’s going to pay dividends.”

Second-year wideout and returner Braxton Miller is one of the Texans that has benefited the most from Welker’s hiring is Braxton Miller who said last week that he takes full-advantage of having a player who dominated the league at the same position within a similar offense.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to learn from one of the greatest slot players who’s the game especially in this type of system,” Miller said of the opportunity to learn from Welker. “I’m always in his ear bugging him as you can see after practice I was asking him all types of question what he sees what I did wrong today.”

Welker’s relationship with O’Brien has grown from their time together in New England when the Texans head coach was an assistant under Bill Belichick. Welker waited a year after retiring from the NFL before joining the coaching ranks and despite several potential avenues for him to enter the new phase of his career he ultimately chose the familiarity and instant camaraderie the Texans staff offered.

“We kind of grew up in this offense at the same time and I believe in this offense.,” Welker said of his relationship with O’Brien. I believe in Coach O’Brien. I played with Mike Vrabel and Larry Izzo, two of my really good friends. I think I knew the type of people I was going to be around and the type of situation it was going to be and the type of football and competition that we were going to have on this football team. I was just excited about the opportunity and luckily Coach O’Brien gave me a chance.”

The next challenge for Welker is adapting and learning and to see if he can just figure out all the technology that comes with the job.

“Just going and trying to learn from all of the other coaches who have been doing it for a really long time and pick up a lot of that stuff and at the same time learn how to turn on a computer,” Welker said.