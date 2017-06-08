The Best Of Mad Radio 6-8

The Warriors won again and Dallas Keuchel has a tummy ache.


We’re sick of LeBron’s legacy having to be evaluated by sports media every year for the last decade.


The guys talk with Marc Vandermeer about how the Texans QB situation is looking, and his thoughts on their most recent open practice.


Mike, Seth and Marc discuss an unnamed NFL executive saying the Texans have the worst safeties in the NFL.


Mike and Seth get Vandy’s thoughts on Bob Stoops’ retirement, Shareece Wright’s Uber experience and the Derek Fisher-Matt Barnes situation.


Landry left us some Worst Take of The Week nominees, so we go through them.

