The Best of Gallant At Night 6-8

June 8, 2017 11:47 PM

Game 3 of the NBA Finals causes Paul to sound off on the horrors of NBA hero ball.

Paul takes a closer look at the current state of the Texans safety position.

In the Gallant Nightly News: since every one is still talking about it, Paul weighs in on Colin Kaepernick’s continued non-employment in the NFL.

After Bill Polian’s recent comments, Paul discusses whether or not tanking works.

In the Late Night Snack: Tentacle porn and a dog ban that Paul can get behind.

Paul reacts to the Astros’ 6-1 win over the Royals Thursday night.

In the Last Call: More Game of Thrones news excites Paul.

