REPORT: Dallas Keuchel To Go On 10-Day DL

June 8, 2017 2:28 PM

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros will be without the ace of their pitching staff for at least a week, Brian McTaggert reported on Thursday.

Keuchel missed a start earlier in the year because of neck soreness and it is reported that same issue is what is causing this trip to the DL.

The Texans moved starting pitcher Collin McHugh to the 60-Day DL and called up Francis Martes to fill the roster spot.

Keuchel was scheduled to start Thursday night against Royals in Kansas City.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jason Parks says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    The Texans and not the Astros moved McHugh to the 60-day DL. That’s smart!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen