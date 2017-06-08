REPORT: Dallas Keuchel To Go On 10-Day DL

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros will be without the ace of their pitching staff for at least a week, Brian McTaggert reported on Thursday.
Keuchel missed a start earlier in the year because of neck soreness and it is reported that same issue is what is causing this trip to the DL.
The Texans moved starting pitcher Collin McHugh to the 60-Day DL and called up Francis Martes to fill the roster spot.
Keuchel was scheduled to start Thursday night against Royals in Kansas City.
The Texans and not the Astros moved McHugh to the 60-day DL. That’s smart!