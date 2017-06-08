The Matt Hammond Show (thanks to @mbf_houston): Do you trust the Texans to not waste DeAndre Hopkins prime? https://t.co/CYX83msq9K — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) June 8, 2017

0:00 mark

Do you trust the Texans to maximize DeAndre Hopkins prime?

Has Kevin Durant passed LeBron as best player on the planet?

18:55 mark

What can the Texans do to keep Watt and Clowney healthy?

Is LeBron’s performance in the 4th quarter hurting his legacy?

41:00 mark

Did Tom Herman have anything to do with sudden retirement?

Is LeBron to blame for the Cavs collapse in Game 3?

57:05 mark

Does Hopkins *have to* sign a contract with the Texans?

Would a Warriors sweep of the Cavs be bad for the NBA?

The Matt Hammond Show is brought to you by:



Man’s Best Friend, for a well trained dog. MansBestFriend.com/Houston.



Matt hosts Saturdays from 1-4 pm on SportsRadio 610. You can, and totally should, follow him on Twitter.com.