Do You Trust The Texans To *Not* Waste DeAndre Hopkins Prime?

0:00 mark
Do you trust the Texans to maximize DeAndre Hopkins prime?
Has Kevin Durant passed LeBron as best player on the planet?
18:55 mark
What can the Texans do to keep Watt and Clowney healthy?
Is LeBron’s performance in the 4th quarter hurting his legacy?
41:00 mark
Did Tom Herman have anything to do with sudden retirement?
Is LeBron to blame for the Cavs collapse in Game 3?
57:05 mark
Does Hopkins *have to* sign a contract with the Texans?
Would a Warriors sweep of the Cavs be bad for the NBA?
