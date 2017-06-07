0:00 mark
Do you trust Ken Giles to be the Astros closer in the playoffs?
Will the Texans offense be better in 2017?
23:30 mark
Why NBA GMs need to debate, Would Jordan’s Bulls beat these Warriors?
Why Jimmy Garoppolo is open to signing a contract with Pats
45:20 mark
What the media coverage of these NBA Finals says about LeBron
Is “tanking” in pro sports even a debatable topic anymore?
1:08:20 mark
Is it fair to question whether Ken Giles has a closer’s makeup?
The one thing you should feel good about with the Texans offense
