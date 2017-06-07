The Matt Hammond Show (thanks to @mbf_houston): Do you trust Ken Giles to be the Astros closer in the playoffs? https://t.co/gqbQNVq25B — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) June 7, 2017

0:00 mark

Do you trust Ken Giles to be the Astros closer in the playoffs?

Will the Texans offense be better in 2017?

23:30 mark

Why NBA GMs need to debate, Would Jordan’s Bulls beat these Warriors?

Why Jimmy Garoppolo is open to signing a contract with Pats

45:20 mark

What the media coverage of these NBA Finals says about LeBron

Is “tanking” in pro sports even a debatable topic anymore?

1:08:20 mark

Is it fair to question whether Ken Giles has a closer’s makeup?

The one thing you should feel good about with the Texans offense

The Matt Hammond Show is brought to you by:



Man’s Best Friend, for a well trained dog. MansBestFriend.com/Houston.



Matt hosts Saturdays from 1-4 pm on SportsRadio 610. You can, and totally should, follow him on Twitter.com.