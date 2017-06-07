Bob Stoops Retiring As Oklahoma Head Coach

June 7, 2017 2:43 PM

Norman, OK (CBS HOUSTON) – The Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops is retiring effective immediately, the Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel reported on Wednesday.

It was confirmed by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

Lincoln Riley was the offensive coordinator for Stoops for two seasons and had had a few interviews for head coaching jobs, but had not landed one yet.

Oklahoma was 11-2 in 2016 under Stoots and won the Sugar Bowl against Auburn 35-19 to finish Stoots career.   Stoops won the 2000 National Championship with the Sooners and finishes his career with a 190-48 record.

 

 

 

