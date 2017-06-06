The Best Of Mad Radio 6-6

Mike and Seth discuss the Astros 11th straight win and their 42-16 start.



Mike and Seth discuss JJ Watt being the first NFL player to be disappointed about his player ranking because he feels it’s too high, not too low.

Mike and Seth discuss the Astros and revisit an interesting interaction from yesterday’s show.6-6 Headlines: Astros lose Gonzalez, Vegas predicting a LeBron Sweep and fake hockey fever.Can we get too ahead of ourselves when talking about the Astros? The guys discuss and Landry Locker starts a countdown in Astros through football goggles.

Mad Radio Discussion: The extreme difference (ot not) in personality between Dabo Sweeney and Bill O’Brien.Mike Meltser wonders if there’s a double standard with Steph Curry and the way people treat him compared to other NBA Superstars.Mike Meltser discusses dating app troubles, DM sliding and Worst Take Of The Week Nominee: Seth says athletes are at a disadvantage in the current dating world.