The Best of Gallant At Night 6-6

June 6, 2017 11:28 PM

Paul sounds off on lazy sports media reporting after a misleading tweet caught his eye.

Paul shares his thoughts and observations after attending Texans OTAs Tuesday.

In the Gallant Nightly News: Paul runs down all the national media takes to a JJ Watt tweet, a Keith Mumphrey update and more.

Paul finds out his take was right after ESPN releases a press statement following the re-hiring of Hank Williams Jr.

Rex Ryan still likes feet, squirrel-eating hot takes and more in the Late Night Snack.

Paul reacts to the Astros’ 9-7 loss to the Royals Tuesday night.

Paul gets triggered by a Brett Favre sound bite and more in the Last Call/I Learned Something.

 

