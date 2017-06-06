Texans OTAs Week Three: Watson Improving; O’Brien Concerned With Break

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Here are the news notes and quotes from the second open session of Houston Texans Organized Team Activities on Tuesday, June 6th.

>> The Texans worked a lighter practice with fewer individual drills and more team versus team work. Most of the reps were situational including a lot inside the red zone and some two-minute offense.

>> Several veterans remained out. Whitney Mercilus, Brian Cushing Kevin Johnson,C.J. Fiedorowicz, continued to be held out due to recovering from offseason injuries, Ryan Griffin was also not practicing; Duane Brown has remained out with his contract dispute. Jadeveon Clowney was present momentarily, but was given the practice session off.

>> Johnathan Joseph had sat out some of the previous open sessions of practice, but was back on the field on Tuesday. Joseph is going into his 12th NFL season and discussed what keeps him motivated at this stage of his career. ““Just the game itself. Just being out here and being competitive. Being around the guys in the locker room. I think what drives everyone on this team, including myself, is trying to get a championship. The ultimate goal is to get to the top and win a ring,” Joseph said.

>> Deshaun Watson had his best day since first stepping onto the practice field for rookie mini-camp. Bill O’Brien has been impressed with his progress and how quickly he’s picking up the offense. “For a rookie coming in here, he’s spent a lot of time – he’s studying hard, he has great questions, he has good answers to the questions when we kind of quiz him every morning, all those guys. So, I’ve been impressed. I’ve been impressed with all three guys. It’s a good room. It’s a good room and he’s working hard,” O’Brien said.

>> Sio Moore, a journeyman linebacker was on the field for the first time after replacing the spot vacated by the released Max Bullough. “It was definitely a good relief to finally have a team and have coaches and an organization believe in me and being able to see what I can do and give me the opportunity to show that. So, it was really a good relief and exciting to get back around, just, grass and football and cleats and everybody making noise,” Moore said.

>> The Texans have used Kareem Jackson a bit at safety throughout OTA period. He has worked at the position in the past.

>> There have been several different players taking reps as kick returners including WR Braxton Miller, RB Tyler Ervin, CB Robert Nelson, and

>>Tom Savage had one of his best practices with the first team since OTAs began.

>> The Texans finish out OTA’s on Friday and will have veteran mini-camp next week before having roughly a five week break without taking the field. O’Brien said it is always a concern, “I’ll tell you, that’s the biggest concern I have, is the five weeks they have off when we’re not around them. Especially the younger guys. With our rookie development program we really try to guide them as to what they should be doing,” O’Brien said.

>> With neither of the two primary tight ends available on Tuesday second year TE Stephen Anderson and undrafted-rookie Zach Conque got a majority of the reps on Tuesday. “They all have different skillsets. Some of them, like C.J. (Fiedorowicz), we’ve kept him out for most of this OTA here. We kept (Ryan) Griffin out today. We got (Stephen) Anderson a lot of work today. He does a lot of different things. He has grown a lot in a year. I’m not going to get into the details of what they bring to the table but I like how they all bring different things to the table, and I think all three of them in their own right are good in the passing game with the different matchups that we can get with them. So, I’ve been very pleased with them,” O’Brien said.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio