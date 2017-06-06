Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Houston

By Crystal Hessong

There’s more exciting things in Houston during the summer than just surviving the heat. Get out and enjoy some of the most exciting things to do in the area. You’ll get an adrenaline rush that’ll satisfy your urge for thrills. Whether you like your thrills large or small, you’ll be able to find the right activity in the Houston area.

Skydive Spaceland

16111 FM 521

Rosharon, TX 77583

(281) 369-3337

houston.skydivespaceland.com

Does the idea of flying through the air for several heart-pounding seconds appeal to you? Maybe you should check out Skydive Spaceland in Rosharon. Just to the south of Houston, this is one of the premier places to learn to skydive. The private facility has everything needed to accommodate groups from small to large. You can train here to get your skydiving license if you’re interested in making this a lifelong hobby. The prices vary depending on if you’re in the training program or just want a single tandem jump, but what really makes this facility stand out is its operating hours. Skydive Spaceland is open every day of the year, except Christmas Day; so you can skydive whenever your schedule allows.

Wake Nation Houston

4411 County Road 418

Rosharon, TX 77583

(281) 431-4444

wakenationhouston.com

What is it about Rosharon that has so many opportunities for outdoor adventures? Wake Nation Houston is a wakeboarding facility that doesn’t use boats. Instead, you are pulled along by a cable for an experience that’s fun and easier to learn than more traditional wakeboarding. Thrill seekers ages seven and up are invited to enjoy fun on the water at Wake Nation Houston. Prices vary depending on what you need to rent and how many hours you intend to spend out on the water. Wake Nation Houston also has accommodations for groups and birthday parties so you can share the fun with others.

Extreme Watersports Galveston

1723 61st. St.

Galveston, TX 77551

(409) 539-3455

extremewatersportsgalveston.com

Have you ever wanted to fly above the waves? You can with a Flyboard or hoverboard at Extreme Watersports Galveston. This is the only place in the Houston area where you can do these water activities. If you are unaware of a Flyboard, these are devices that you wear on your feet and attach to shoot out jets of water. The force of the water pushes you upwards, against the surface, similar to the way a jetpack might, but instead of wearing the board on your back, you have it under your feet. A variation of this is the hoverboard, which also uses the force of water to keep you above the waves. If Flyboards or hoverboards are a little too extreme for you, Extreme Watersports Galveston also rents jet skis and Go-Floats.

Moody Gardens

One Hope Blvd.

Galveston, TX 77554

(800) 582-4673

moodygardens.com

You don’t have to head to the Texas Hill Country if you want to enjoy ziplining. Moody Gardens in nearby Galveston has a zip line that passes 60-feet over attractions that include the Lazy River and Palm Beach. Accompanying the zip line is a ropes course, and there are separate courses for younger kids and adults. The ropes course is the tallest on the Texas Gulf Coast and is a great way to challenge yourself before riding the zip line to get a unique aerial perspective of Moody Gardens.

Greater Houston Soaring Association

17109 Highway 36 South

Wallis, TX 77485

(866) 478-2323

houstonsoaring.org

Maybe your idea of thrill seeking is getting into a plane that doesn’t have an engine. That’s what you do when you enjoy a glider flight from Greater Houston Soaring Association. These non-powered aircraft are towed to a specific altitude and released to slowly glide toward the ground. If you’re interested in riding in a glider with a skilled pilot behind you, schedule one of the weekend flights at Houston Soaring Association. Weight and age restrictions are outlined on the website. This is also a program for training those who want to earn their glider rating, up to a Certified Glider Instructor rating.

