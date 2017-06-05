Watt Voted 35th Best Player In NFL; Calls List “A Joke”

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The NFL network is moving up their list of top 100 players, as voted on by the players in the league. On Monday, they counted from 40-31. Coming in on that list at No. 35 was Houston Texans star J.J. Watt. That was a drop from No. 3 in 2016 and No. 1 in 2015.

Watt played only three games in 2016 before being sidelined for the year with a back injury. Watt didn’t agree with his place on the list, quote tweeting the NFL Network’s tweet about where he landed and questioning why he was at 35. “I played 3 games… this list is a joke,” Watt Tweeted.

.@JJWatt comes in at number 35 on the #NFLTop100 voted by his peers! pic.twitter.com/68mfw0CDFN — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 6, 2017

I played 3 games… this list is a joke. https://t.co/KnKDX1p816 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 6, 2017

The NFL.com website dedicated to the list says the list represents “the Top 100 Players of 2017” but it’s not clear what the meaning of calling the list “a joke.” Some on social media believe Watt is saying he doesn’t deserve to be on the list at all as he barely played last season, while others think he is trying to say he thinks he needs to be higher on the list.

Watt is the second Texans player to make the list. Defensive End Jadeveon Clowney came in at number 49 on the NFL Top 100. His first appearance on the list.