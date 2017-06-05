[WATCH] Rob & Rex Ryan Get In Bar Fight In Nashville

The Ryan brothers, Rob and Rex have a combined 60 years of football coaching between the two of them, some of it collegiate, much of it at the NFL level, including two head coaching stints for Rex in New York with the Jets and Bills. From what I know about the Ryan brothers through former players that have had them as position coaches, coordinators, or head coaches, they love playing for these guys!

Now, that doesn’t necessarily make them good coaches, it just means that they connect well with players, that they undeniably have pretty good people skills. Also, they definitely like to have fun — and there is plenty of online documentation to support that, lest we forget Rob Ryan as the Grand Marshal of the Mardi gras parade….

Even on this wet Mardi Gras, Rob Ryan's hair still looks fabulous. pic.twitter.com/fTAGnGXSWm — Shelby Field (@ShelbyField) March 4, 2014

…or Rex Ryan’s proclivity for human feet….

So it was a) not at all surprising to see the two brothers out and about in Nashville over the weekend (Rex lives there, by the way), yet b) very surprising to see them involved in a donnybrook at a Nashville watering hole, because — again, to refresh — WHO DOESN’T LOVE THE RYAN BROS?!?

Here is brief video of the fight — all we know is that it doesn’t look like anyone was hurt and, like all fights, there is a 93 percent chance that it was preceded by the question “You think you’re better than me?”

If we are running forensics on this, I believe this picture gives us all the evidence that “blue shirt guy” might be a lover scorned!

😂😂😂😂😂 #RexRyan #RobRyan #HideYoBitch #YaGottaEatIt #NFLMemes A post shared by Sam Musolino (@sammmy_the_shark) on Jun 4, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

“Scorned lover” is what I choose to believe, at least.

Rex, who was fired by the Bills at the end of the 2016 NFL season, is scheduled to work the second half of the season-opening Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 1 of this coming season for ESPN. Rob, who was Rex’s assistant head coach and was also fired in the Buffalo purge, is believed to have taken up shelter in a cardboard box shanty underneath an overpass in Knoxville *.

* fake news

