The Best of The Triple Threat 06-05-2017

June 5, 2017 5:29 PM By Sean Pendergast
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Houston Astros sweeping the Texas Rangers in their opening segment. The Rangers can start calling the Astros daddy.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Warriors taking a 2-0 NBA Finals lead on the Cavaliers, and the era of super team basketball in the NBA.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about some deep-stat NFL rankings from ESPN that suggest the 2017 season for the Houston Texans will be disappointing.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, who have done stupid things. Included is a story about a drunk woman who offered the police officer that pulled her over a burrito from her purse. All Due Respect.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss whether or not the Texans should try to sign recently released receiver Jeremy Maclin, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss whether or not the Houston Astros will be willing to and can afford to keep their core players like Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, and George Springer past their current contracts.

 

