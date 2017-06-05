The Best Of Mad Radio 6-5

Mike and Seth discuss the Astros sweep, the Warriors dominance and Meltser says the AL West race is over.



Mike and Seth discuss the NBA Finals and Mike expresses his disappointment over a series he looked forward to all season.If it’s a foregone conclusion that the Warriors are destined to win multiple championships then how do you feel watching the Rockets? Landry poses the question and the guys discuss what it would take for the Warriors to take a step back.Mike and Seth discuss the Astros dominance and if there is anything that sticks out that could be concerning down the stretch.Mike discusses his experience of reading to kids last week and Landry lists the five worst possible sports mentors.James Ihedigbo joins Mad Radio to give his side of the story in regards to his recent 4-game PED suspension.Mike reacts to the Texans recent releases and why he’s disappointed in them, if it was a news dump and more.6-5 Mad Takes: Using a work email the wrong way and an underestimated NFL Storyline.