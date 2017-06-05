The Best of Gallant At Night 6-5

June 5, 2017 11:26 PM

After a predictable end to Cavs/Warriors Game 2, Paul questions what’s the point of watching sports if we already know the ending.

In the Gallant Nightly News: NBA Finals takes and more.

Paul is tired of Vegas nerds and their Texans predictions.

In the Late Night Snack: Millenials take the blame again, Great Britain is upset with us and Derek Fisher is still unlikable.

Paul reacts to the Astros’ 7-3 win over the Royals Monday.

Bad breath drama in the Stanley Cup Finals, a Joe Paterno movie is being made and more in the Last Call/I Learned Something.

