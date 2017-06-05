James Ihedigbo Explains His Recent Four-Game Suspension

June 5, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: MaD Radio, NFL

NFL free agent safety James Ihedigbo joined Mad Radio to address his recent four-game suspension, how it happened, why he feels defenseless in the matter and how hard the news has been for him and his family.

Ihedigbo says he has been taking the same supplements since he entered the NFL and that he doesn’t feel that the appeal process is fair to players. He also says he has worked hard to keep a clean name in the game he loves and the recent news has been very hard on him both personally and professionally. Click below to hear the full interview.

