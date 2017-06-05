How Long Will Astros Dominate Rivalry With Rangers?

The Matt Hammond Show, weekdays on SportsRadio610.com June 5, 2017 1:56 PM By Matt Hammond

0:00 mark

What’s the state of the Astros-Rangers rivalry?

How much is LeBron to blame for Cavs 2-0 series hole?

19:45 mark

Should the Texans target Jeremy Maclin?

Is Kevin Durant the best player on the planet right now?

41:33 mark

What does Bill O’Brien have to do to get a new contract from the Texans?

How much credit does Steph deserve for Warriors dominance?

56:00 mark

My biggest takeaway from the Astros weekend

Does LeBron need another title to pass Jordan?

