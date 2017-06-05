How Long Will Astros Dominate Rivalry With Rangers?

0:00 mark
What’s the state of the Astros-Rangers rivalry?
How much is LeBron to blame for Cavs 2-0 series hole?
19:45 mark
Should the Texans target Jeremy Maclin?
Is Kevin Durant the best player on the planet right now?
41:33 mark
What does Bill O’Brien have to do to get a new contract from the Texans?
How much credit does Steph deserve for Warriors dominance?
56:00 mark
My biggest takeaway from the Astros weekend
Does LeBron need another title to pass Jordan?
