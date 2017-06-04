Wine and Food Week 6-4-17

As Heard on 'Eye On Houston' June 4, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: cbs houston, Eye on Houston, Kathy Sanders, New Danville Foundation, Paul Gallant, Rachel Lewis, Wine and Food Week


Paul Gallant from Gallant at Night on SportsRadio 610 talks with Rachel Lewis (spokesperson, Wine and Food Week) and Kathy Sanders (Founder and CEO, New Danville Foundation) about Wine and Food Week, happening June 5-11. Visit wineandfoodweek.com for more information.

