Smitty’s Day at the Park 6-4-17

Mike Meltser and Seth Payne from MaD Radio on SportsRadio 610 sit down with former Houston Texans Offensive Lineman, Wade Smith, and Director of Levy Park, Doug Overman, to discuss the inaugural Smitty’s Day at the Park presented by the Wade Smith Foundation, coming up on July 8th at Levy Park. Visit wadesmithfoundation.org for more information.
Smitty’s Day at the Park 6-4-17As Heard on 'Eye On Houston' June 4, 2017 6:12 PM
