Smitty’s Day at the Park 6-4-17

As Heard on 'Eye On Houston' June 4, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: cbs houston, Doug Overman, education, Eye on Houston, Levy Park, Mike Meltser, recreation, seth payne, Wade Smith, Wade Smith Foundation, youth


Mike Meltser and Seth Payne from MaD Radio on SportsRadio 610 sit down with former Houston Texans Offensive Lineman, Wade Smith, and Director of Levy Park, Doug Overman, to discuss the inaugural Smitty’s Day at the Park presented by the Wade Smith Foundation, coming up on July 8th at Levy Park. Visit wadesmithfoundation.org for more information.

