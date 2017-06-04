Pasadena Multipurpose Recreation Center 6-4-17

As Heard on 'Eye On Houston' June 4, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: cbs houston, disabled, Eye on Houston, Lauren Mitchell, Morning Bull, Pasadena Multipurpose Recreation Center, recreation


George, Mo and Cowboy Dave from the Morning Bull on 100.3 The Bull sit down with Lauren Mitchell from the Pasadena Multipurpose Recreation Center, which offers recreation programs to individuals with disabilities. They discuss the rec center’s four camps coming up this summer for various age groups and ability levels. Visit ci.pasadena.tx.us for more information.

