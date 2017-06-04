Houston Children’s Charity 6-4-17

Sean Pendergast from The Triple Threat on SportsRadio 610 sits down with Rachel Gordon with Texas Mattress Makers and Committee Chair of Young Houstonians for Houston Children’s Charity. They discuss Houston Children’s Charity’s mission in helping underprivileged youth, and their launch event coming up on June 15th at Kirby Ice House. Visit houstonchildrenscharity.org for more information.
Houston Children’s Charity 6-4-17As Heard on 'Eye On Houston' June 4, 2017 6:02 PM
Sean Pendergast from The Triple Threat on SportsRadio 610 sits down with Rachel Gordon with Texas Mattress Makers and Committee Chair of Young Houstonians for Houston Children’s Charity. They discuss Houston Children’s Charity’s mission in helping underprivileged youth, and their launch event coming up on June 15th at Kirby Ice House. Visit houstonchildrenscharity.org for more information.