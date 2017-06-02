The Best of The Triple Threat 06-02-2017

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Houston Texans releasing two players, Bullough and Mumphrey.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Houston Texans defensive linemen D.J. Reader and Carlos Watkins about how Mike Vrabel has done as the new defensive coordinator so far, Deshaun Watson performing under pressure, adjusting to the NFL, and more.
Sean, Rich, Ted, and John McClain from the Houston Chronicle talk about the Houston Astros. They discussed Vegas odds on the AL CY Young award, and why the team isn’t drawing more with attendance at Minute Maid Park.