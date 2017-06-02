The Best Of Mad Radio 6-2

June 2, 2017 10:06 AM By Landry Locker
Filed Under: MaD Radio

Mike and Seth discuss the Rihanna buzz following Game 1 of the NBA Finals and why KD is avoiding the thirst.


Mike and Seth discuss the many reports from NFL reporters and how they’ve turned into a guessing game more than a report.

6-2 Headlines: Rihanna’s love interests

In the spirit of anyone being able to coach Golden State execpt Mark Jackson Mike and Seth discuss what the easiest jobs in professional sports would be.


6-2 MeltsDown: Even with the Rockets long gone from the NBA Playoffs James Harden was getting criticized yesterday during Game 1 of the Finals. Was the criticism valid?

Mike and Seth discuss the best potential regular season sports viewing for a Houstonian and where Keuchel on the mound against the Rangers

In the strongest array of worst takes in the seven-week history of the segment Mad Radio crowns the worst take of the week 5-30/6-2.

6-2 Mad Takes: Forecasting a young speller’s future

Seth Payne translates a Houston classic and an old school classic in a random edition of Seth translates rap lyrics.

More from Landry Locker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen