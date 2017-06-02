The Best Of Mad Radio 6-2

Mike and Seth discuss the Rihanna buzz following Game 1 of the NBA Finals and why KD is avoiding the thirst.
Mike and Seth discuss the many reports from NFL reporters and how they’ve turned into a guessing game more than a report.
6-2 Headlines: Rihanna’s love interests
In the spirit of anyone being able to coach Golden State execpt Mark Jackson Mike and Seth discuss what the easiest jobs in professional sports would be.
6-2 MeltsDown: Even with the Rockets long gone from the NBA Playoffs James Harden was getting criticized yesterday during Game 1 of the Finals. Was the criticism valid?
Mike and Seth discuss the best potential regular season sports viewing for a Houstonian and where Keuchel on the mound against the Rangers
In the strongest array of worst takes in the seven-week history of the segment Mad Radio crowns the worst take of the week 5-30/6-2.
6-2 Mad Takes: Forecasting a young speller’s future
Seth Payne translates a Houston classic and an old school classic in a random edition of Seth translates rap lyrics.