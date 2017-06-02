Report: Texans Part Ways With Bullough and Mumphrey

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans made two roster moves on Friday as they released linebacker Max Bullough and wide receiver Keith Mumphrey. FOX 26’s Mark Berman was the first to report the transactions.

#Texans receiver Keith Mumphery and ILB Max Bullough have been released. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 2, 2017

Both players were involved in separate offseason news stories. Bullough violated the NFL’s PED policy and will be suspended four game this season. News broke earlier this week that Mumphrey has been banned from the Michigan State campus for an alleged sexual assault incident where he was not charged.

Bullough and Mumphrey were active mostly on special teams for the Texans last season. Bullough played all 16 games in 2016 and started three games and had 15 tackles. 2016 was Bullough’s third season as an undrafted free agent, ironically also from Michigan State.

Mumphrey was a fifth round selection in the 2015 draft out of Michigan State. He was primarily used as a punt and kick returner in 2015, but saw his role reduced last season as a reserve wide out.

