How Soon Will Deshaun Watson Be Ready To Start For Texans?

June 2, 2017 1:29 PM By Matt Hammond

0:00 mark

How ready does Deshaun Watson have to be to start for the Texans?

Does Game 1 loss to Warriors prove that the Cavs have no chance?

24:05 mark

Is Bill O’Brien a “quarterback guru”?

Will Colin Kaepernick find an NFL quarterback job this season?

42:15 mark

How unlikely is it that Tom Savage becomes a franchise QB?

Did Game 1 prove that Kevin Durant made right decision going to Warriors?

1:08:30 mark

Do the Texans need to start Deshaun Watson this season?

Is the media overreacting to last night’s Game 1 win for the Warriors?

The Matt Hammond Show is brought to you by:

Man’s Best Friend, for a well trained dog. MansBestFriend.com/Houston

Matt hosts Saturdays from 1-4 pm on SportsRadio 610. You can, and totally should, follow him on Twitter.com.

