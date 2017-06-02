The Matt Hammond Show (thanks to @mbf_houston): How soon will Deshaun Watson be ready to start for Texans? https://t.co/UGfIyM4MA8 — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) June 2, 2017

0:00 mark

How ready does Deshaun Watson have to be to start for the Texans?

Does Game 1 loss to Warriors prove that the Cavs have no chance?

24:05 mark

Is Bill O’Brien a “quarterback guru”?

Will Colin Kaepernick find an NFL quarterback job this season?

42:15 mark

How unlikely is it that Tom Savage becomes a franchise QB?

Did Game 1 prove that Kevin Durant made right decision going to Warriors?

1:08:30 mark

Do the Texans need to start Deshaun Watson this season?

Is the media overreacting to last night’s Game 1 win for the Warriors?

