How Soon Will Deshaun Watson Be Ready To Start For Texans?

0:00 mark
How ready does Deshaun Watson have to be to start for the Texans?
Does Game 1 loss to Warriors prove that the Cavs have no chance?
24:05 mark
Is Bill O’Brien a “quarterback guru”?
Will Colin Kaepernick find an NFL quarterback job this season?
42:15 mark
How unlikely is it that Tom Savage becomes a franchise QB?
Did Game 1 prove that Kevin Durant made right decision going to Warriors?
1:08:30 mark
Do the Texans need to start Deshaun Watson this season?
Is the media overreacting to last night’s Game 1 win for the Warriors?
The Matt Hammond Show is brought to you by:
Man’s Best Friend, for a well trained dog. MansBestFriend.com/Houston.
Matt hosts Saturdays from 1-4 pm on SportsRadio 610. You can, and totally should, follow him on Twitter.com.