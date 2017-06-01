The Best of The Triple Threat 06-01-2017

June 1, 2017 5:44 PM By Ted Johnson
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the nominees for the College Football Hall of Fame. There’s a lot of names on the list, some of which Ted Johnson should be ahead of on that list.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to Hoops Critic Brian Geltzeiler about the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavaliers.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the next labor agreement in the NFL, and if the players are willing and able to hold out long enough to get real change. A topic Ted Johnson is very passionate about.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things. Included is a story about thieves who tried to bust into an ATM using a blowtorch, set the money on fire, and then urinated on it to put out the fire. All Due Respect.

 

