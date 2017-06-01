The Best of Gallant At Night 6-1

June 1, 2017 11:23 PM

Matt Hammond thinks Tom Savage becoming a franchise QB would be an amazing story.

In The Gallant Nightly News: Kevin Durant is willing to sacrifice for his team, fake moon landing theories and more.

Matt doesn’t think the Astros’ poor ranking in All-Star voting is a big deal.

Matt chimes in on Hue Jackson’s complimentary comments towards Brock Osweiler and how they relate to Bill O’Brien.

Literal coke floats, a weird new vampire-like company and more in the Late Night Snack.

Paul reacts to the Warriors’ 113-91 victory over the Cavs in the Last Call.

