Dynamo Dominate Real Salt Lake To Take Western Conference Lead

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Dynamo remained unbeaten at BBVA Compass Stadium with an impressive 5-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. The win pushes the Dynamo record to 7-5-2 with 23 points and gives Houston sole possession of first place in the Western Conference table.

The Dynamo scoring began with a costly error by RSL defender Justin Schmidt. In the third minute Schmidt attempted to clear a shot from Mauro Manotas that incidentally caromed into the net for an own goal and a 1-0 Dynamo lead.

Later in the 15th minute Dynamo midfielder Alex dribbled the ball after a short played corner from the right side of the box to the top middle and hit a left footed strike into net for his first goal of the season and 2-nil Houston lead.

As the half was nearing a close, the Dynamo added to their total as Mauro Manotas left footed strike beat Matt Van Oekel for the third goal of the half.

The Dynamo added second half goals from Erick Torres and Leonardo to score five goals in a game for the first time since March of 2016. The five goals ties a franchise record for goals in a match.

The Houston Dynamo remain undefeated at BBVA Compass Stadium after defeating Real Salt Lake 5-1 this evening, matching the club record for goals in a game.

The Dynamo travel to Seattle Sunday night to face the Sounders for the second time this season. The Dynamo defeated Seattle in the season opener 2-1 and seek out their first road victory.

