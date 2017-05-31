The Best of The Triple Threat 05-31-2017

Sean, Rich, and Ted give listeners on the text line advice on love, work, and life in general. Damn Straight Advice.
Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, who have done stupid things. Included is a story about an adult who deflated a bounce house at a kid’s birthday party. All Due Respect.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Texans WR Keith Mumphery being accused of sexual misconduct at Michigan State, and if that accusation will cause the end of his Texans career.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk for two segments on the Houston Astros sweeping the Twins, setting records, and where their players stand in the All-Star game voting.