The Best Of Mad Radio 5-31

Mike and Seth are reunited and react to the Astros latest win and what was said when Seth was gone.

Mike and Landry tell fight tales including Landry witnessing a man carrying chalk. Plus, Seth reacts to the baseball fight drama currently going on.Mike, Seth and E discuss people bringing their sports fandom to their weddings.5-31 Headlines: Mike and Seth go through the headlines from the day including baseball fight suspensions, Kaepernick’s status and the Astros continuing to roll.Do Astros fans deserve some of the criticism they are getting for the attendance this season during their hot start?Mike and Seth react to the inaccuracy of the initial reports about Tiger Woods and the conversation turns into a discussion about the fake outrage over participation ribbons.Mike and Seth are joined by John McClain, who has an issue with Astros attendance this season.Listeners ask John McClain anything and Mike Meltser mistakes Wonder Woman for a sad film that he isn’t emotionally ready for.Mad Takes with John McClain on 5-31