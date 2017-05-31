The Best of Gallant At Night 5-31

May 31, 2017 11:18 PM

Paul opens the show giddy with Astros joy.

Paul provides his Wednesday Texans OTAs thoughts.

In the Gallant Nightly News: Paul’s thoughts after learning LeBron’s home was spray-painted with a racial slur.

Paul thinks Paul Pierce is being a bit of a hypocrite with his criticism of Kevin Durant’s move to Golden State.

Paul reacts to the news that Texans WR Keith Mumphrey was banned from Michigan State for sexual misconduct.

Being single is now a disability and more in the Late Night Snack.

Paul gives one final NBA Finals hot take before Game 1 Thursday in the Last Call/I Learned Something.

 

 

