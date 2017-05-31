Texans Wide Receiver Keith Mumphery Banned From Michigan State

Houston (CBS Houston) – Houston Texans Wide Receiver Keith Mumphery is no longer welcome on the Michigan State campus according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. Mumphrey was expelled from his graduate studies program and banned from the campus in 2016 for violating the university’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.

The incident that Mumphrey was expelled for happened on March 17th, 2015 where he was accused of sexually assaulting a female student in her dorm room. The next day Mumphrey participated in the football program’s pro day for NFL representatives. The Texans selected Mumphrey in the fifth round of the draft that year.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office did not press charges because “the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and the accuser did not return contact.”

Mumphrey caught 10 passes for 69 yards in 2016 for the Texans.