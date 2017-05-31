Texans OTAs Week Two: Foreman Practices, Vets Rest

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Here are the news notes and quotes from the second open session of Houston Texans Organized Team Activities on Wednesday May 31st.

>> Rookie third round running back D’Onta Foreman was involved in practice for the first time. Foreman was dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out for rookie mini-camp and last week of OTAs

>> Several veterans took the day off for a variety of reasons. JJ Watt and Johnathan Joseph sat out were given the day. Brian Cushing is still in recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Linebacker Whitney Mercilus, cornerback Kevin Johnson, and tight end CJ Fiedorowicz were also working out on side fields as they recover from a variety of ailments. Left tackle Duane Brown remains out of OTAs with a contract dispute.

>> The Texans were light once again at wide receiver. Keith Mumphrey was not at practice today after news broke that he had been investigated for an alleged sexual assault as a student at Michigan State. The Texans are investigating and had no further comment on the issue. STORY

>>While Mumphrey was out, the Texans saw Braxton Miller return to the practice field. He and fellow second year wideout Will Fuller are working hard at taking the next step in 2017

>>The Texans focussed a lot of their in-game drills on goal line and red zone situations. All three quarterbacks were used. 12th overall selection Deshaun Watson continues to be slotted as the third quarterback based on reps.

>> Bill O’Brien made sure to emphasize that there is only a rudimentary depth chart and that several players are interchangeable at this stage of the offseason. “There’s no real first, second or third team all the way through. You see some so-called first-teamers in there with so-called third-teamers. I wouldn’t judge anything by that,” O’Brien said .” I would just tell you that it’s OTAs and it’s not real football. They are in their gym shorts, jerseys, helmets, no pads. The true test will be in West Virginia (site of Texans training camp).”

>> On the defensive side of the ball rookie defensive tackle Carlos Watkins has been reunited with his former Clemson teammate DJ Reader. Reader is expected to assume full-time nose tackle duties in Mike Vrabel’s 3-4 defense and he is excited to reunite with Watkins in Houston “We’ve been with each other, roommates for four years at Clemson. Been with each other since our senior year of high school. So, it’s real fun to have him here. I see him every day after practice. He’s over at my house. I help him out with the playbook and stuff, so it’s good.”

>> Wes Welker’s name has been mentioned a lot as he now mentors the wide receivers including slot-WR Braxton Miller. On Welker Miller said: “It’s a great opportunity for me to learn from one of the greatest slot players who’s the game especially in this type of system. I’m always in his ear bugging him as you can see after practice I was asking him all types of question what he sees what I did wrong today.”

