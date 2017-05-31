Astros Have Zero Players As Top Vote Getters in First All-Star Release

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros are the best team in baseball by four full games over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite their great play the team doesn’t have a single player sitting atop the position players voting for the All-Star game this July. However, they do have three players in the top three at their positions.

Jose Altuve is currently second in voting for second basemen. He trails Starlin Castro of the Yankees by under 1,000 votes, 516,268 to 515,732. Shortstop Carlos Correa is also second behind Cleveland Indians Francisco Lindor trailing by 350,000 votes. Catcher Brian McCann is also in the top five at his position sitting with 296,187 votes behind Salvador Perez (420,268) of the Royals and Welington Castillo (339,302) of the Orioles.

Voting can be done at MLB.com. The next update is June 6th.