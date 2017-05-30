The Best of The Triple Threat 05-30-2017

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show talking about the Houston Astros five game winning streak, which included a late game explosion against the Twins yesterday.
Sean, Rich, and Ted preview the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, and debate the never-ending topic of LeBron vs Jordan legacies.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Jadeveon Clowney making the NFL Top 100 players list.
Sean, Rich, and Ted play ‘Six Words To’ with words you’d choose if you got a penis tattoo. Send the Marconi Award to 24 Greenway Plaza…
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about who will become the AL MVP favorite now that Mike Trout is injured. Could Carlos Correa or another Houston Astros player take home the award?