The Best of Gallant At Night 5-30

May 30, 2017 10:56 PM

Tiger Woods is back in the news and Paul is sick of it.

In the Gallant Nightly News: Baseball is still petty and an Astrodome update.

Paul discusses Jadeveon Clowney’s placement in the NFL Top 100 List.

Paul reacts to the newly-released point spread for every Texans game in the upcoming season.

The NBA Finals are almost here and Paul is having a hard time picking the Warriors, plus a wild Kobe fan joins the show.

Paul reacts to the Astros’ 7-2 win vs the Minnesota Twins Tuesday.

North Korea is playing a real life game of Civilization, more reasons to stay out of the ocean and more in the Late Night Snack.

