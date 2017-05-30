The Best of Gallant At Night 5-30

Tiger Woods is back in the news and Paul is sick of it.
In the Gallant Nightly News: Baseball is still petty and an Astrodome update.
Paul discusses Jadeveon Clowney’s placement in the NFL Top 100 List.
Paul reacts to the newly-released point spread for every Texans game in the upcoming season.
The NBA Finals are almost here and Paul is having a hard time picking the Warriors, plus a wild Kobe fan joins the show.
Paul reacts to the Astros’ 7-2 win vs the Minnesota Twins Tuesday.
North Korea is playing a real life game of Civilization, more reasons to stay out of the ocean and more in the Late Night Snack.